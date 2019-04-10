|
|
JUDITH ANNETTE BACHMAN
North Fort Myers - Judith Annette Bachman, 73, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019 in her home in North Fort Myers surrounded by family and friends. Judith Annette "Judy" Bachman was born to Vito and Julia DeNigris in New Haven, CT on September 6, 1945. Judy, a homemaker moved from New Haven to Florida in 1982. She was a member of the Italian American Club and enjoyed singing, dancing, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 8 years, Robert Alan Bachman; 3 sons, her oldest Frank Konners (Susan), and twin boys Anthony (Crystal) and Brian Lesko; her brother Victor (Jo-Ann) DeNigris, and 5 grandkids Brianna, Anthony, Ashton, Michael and Geoffrey. She is preceded in death by her father Vito DeNigris, mother Julia DeNigris, aunts Viv, Rose Marie, Pasquelina and Louise and uncles Benedict and Frank. Judith was laid to rest at Coral Ridge Cemetery in the Garden of States, Lot #361. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 10, 2019