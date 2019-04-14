|
|
Judith L. Sherman
Ft. Myers - Judith L.Sherman, 95, passed away on March 19, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, NY, and went on to graduate with honors in interior design from Syracuse University. After her marriage to Joseph M. Sherman in 1946, she moved to Binghamton, NY, where they raised three children. She taught art, was an active volunteer in her community, and assisted in the family business, Jack Sherman Toyota.
Judy and Joe transitioned to Sarasota where they spent much of forty plus years. There besides doting on grandchildren, she volunteered at the Sarasota Opera and Temple Sinai thrift shop, continued her active gardening, attended frequent lectures, and circled the globe with exotic travels.
After Joe's death in 2012, Judy relocated to Cypress Cove in Fort Myers. Here she continued to stay active by advocating for senior's rights with FLICRA, helping lead the Cypress Cove new resident welcoming committee, as well as attending innumerable concerts, book club events, and lectures. She was a member of Temple Beth EI and a life member of Hadassah. Judy had boundless energy, verbal and artistic creativity, intellectual curiosity leading to vast interests, and an unwavering devotion to her family.
She is survived by a daughter Carol Ann Margolis (Rodney), and two sons Martin Sherman, M.D. (Betteann), and Donald Sherman (Donna). She leaves 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Burial occurred at Sarasota National Cemetery on March 20, 2019. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to Temple Beth EI, 16225 Winkler Road, Ft. Myers, 33908, or Cypress Cove, 10200 Cypress Cove Drive, Ft. Myers 33908.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 14, 2019