Judith Lee White
Estero - Judith Lee White, 78, of Estero, Florida passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 24, 1941. Judy graduated The Rayen High School in 1959. After high school, Judy worked as an operator for Ohio Bell and later retired from J.C. Penny. Judy met her husband Ronnie when they were in grade school and were happily married for 59 years. Judy loved traveling and was also a member of the Corvette Club of Naples. She is survived by her husband, Ronald William White; two children, Wendy (Bill) Dilg of Fort Myers, FL and Darren (Cyndi) White of Huntersville, NC; four grandchildren, Jesse Dilg, Kristin Dilg, Chad White, and Chelsea White; sister, Jo (Larry) Carroll; sister-in-law, Joann Davis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her brother, William Davis who passed away on January 18, 2020. Services will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice or to the .
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020