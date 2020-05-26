Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wysong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Wysong


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Wysong Obituary
Judith Wysong

Fort Myers - Judith Pearl Wysong, 79, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 10, 1940 to Pearl Arthur Stanton, Jr. and Martha May Williams.

The eldest of eight children, Judy embraced the role of matriarch of her large family. She adored her five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her passions were hosting large family and friend gatherings, playing Bingo, Scrabble, and other card games and playing poker slots at casinos. She also loved to read novels and solve crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful dancer, enjoyed a variety of music and was well known for her quirky, spontaneous humor.

Judy will be sorely missed by her loving husband of 34 years, Henry (Hank) Wysong; her children Deborah Cutler (Jeff) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dianne Goff (Tom) of Oakland, Michigan, Theresa Palazzo of Miami, Florida, Dave Maurer of North Fort Myers, Florida, Sandy Rounsifer (Butch) of Fort Myers, Florida; her grandchildren: Brandon Mittelstedt, Jake Hufnagel, Devin Palazzo, Dr. Megan Goff; her siblings Russ (Jean) Nelson, Pearl Stanton, Dot (Doug) Haenel, Barb (Bob) Franks, and Connie (Jim) Fair; her sister-in-law, Suzy Wysong Milstead and many close friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pearl Stanton, Jr. and Martha Williams Stanton; her siblings William Stanton and Penny Linthicum; and three grandchildren: Chad Harrison, Alesia Hufnagel, and Kelly Goff.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cure SMA at 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, curesma.org or at mda.org in memory of Judy's deceased grandchildren.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

"Love you and I miss you."

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The News-Press from May 26 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -