Judith Wysong
Fort Myers - Judith Pearl Wysong, 79, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 10, 1940 to Pearl Arthur Stanton, Jr. and Martha May Williams.
The eldest of eight children, Judy embraced the role of matriarch of her large family. She adored her five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her passions were hosting large family and friend gatherings, playing Bingo, Scrabble, and other card games and playing poker slots at casinos. She also loved to read novels and solve crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful dancer, enjoyed a variety of music and was well known for her quirky, spontaneous humor.
Judy will be sorely missed by her loving husband of 34 years, Henry (Hank) Wysong; her children Deborah Cutler (Jeff) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dianne Goff (Tom) of Oakland, Michigan, Theresa Palazzo of Miami, Florida, Dave Maurer of North Fort Myers, Florida, Sandy Rounsifer (Butch) of Fort Myers, Florida; her grandchildren: Brandon Mittelstedt, Jake Hufnagel, Devin Palazzo, Dr. Megan Goff; her siblings Russ (Jean) Nelson, Pearl Stanton, Dot (Doug) Haenel, Barb (Bob) Franks, and Connie (Jim) Fair; her sister-in-law, Suzy Wysong Milstead and many close friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pearl Stanton, Jr. and Martha Williams Stanton; her siblings William Stanton and Penny Linthicum; and three grandchildren: Chad Harrison, Alesia Hufnagel, and Kelly Goff.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure SMA at 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, curesma.org or at mda.org in memory of Judy's deceased grandchildren.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
"Love you and I miss you."
Published in The News-Press from May 26 to May 31, 2020