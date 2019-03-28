|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Judy Barnes-Scott
March 28, 2018
It has been a year since you've earned your wings Momma Judy. Although you're gone, you will never be forgotten. We know that you are walking with us spiritually day to day. We miss you dearly, even though we are strong, being without you has weakened us as a family but you've given us a solid foundation of love. You've left behind a legacy of perseverance in your children and grandchildren. You will always be loved and in our hearts and prayers until
we meet again.
We miss you so much.
Your loving family,
Husband, Michael
Sons; Broderick, Michael
and Kandrick.
Your Sisters and Brothers.
Grandkids,
Nieces and Nephews.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 28, 2019