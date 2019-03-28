Resources
Judy Barnes-Scott

Judy Barnes-Scott In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Judy Barnes-Scott

March 28, 2018

It has been a year since you've earned your wings Momma Judy. Although you're gone, you will never be forgotten. We know that you are walking with us spiritually day to day. We miss you dearly, even though we are strong, being without you has weakened us as a family but you've given us a solid foundation of love. You've left behind a legacy of perseverance in your children and grandchildren. You will always be loved and in our hearts and prayers until

we meet again.

We miss you so much.

Your loving family,

Husband, Michael

Sons; Broderick, Michael

and Kandrick.

Your Sisters and Brothers.

Grandkids,

Nieces and Nephews.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 28, 2019
