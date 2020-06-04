Julie Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Jones

With heavy hearts, we tell you, Julie Jones has been relieved from her 16 years of strife with Cancer. For over 40 years she worked as a hair stylist.Her great pleasure, and satisfaction came from helping her client's look their best, and to feel good about themselves. As an insightful businesswoman, and educator she mentored many in expanding their own growth. Julie loved to travel, and experience new adventures. She precedes her husband Dana, daughter Tricia, and son Marshall of Prescott, Arizona, also granddaughter Taylor of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Anyone wishing to express their condolences, please light a candle, and give in her honor to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved