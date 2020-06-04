Julie Jones
With heavy hearts, we tell you, Julie Jones has been relieved from her 16 years of strife with Cancer. For over 40 years she worked as a hair stylist.Her great pleasure, and satisfaction came from helping her client's look their best, and to feel good about themselves. As an insightful businesswoman, and educator she mentored many in expanding their own growth. Julie loved to travel, and experience new adventures. She precedes her husband Dana, daughter Tricia, and son Marshall of Prescott, Arizona, also granddaughter Taylor of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Anyone wishing to express their condolences, please light a candle, and give in her honor to your favorite charity.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.