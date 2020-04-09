Resources
More Obituaries for June Grunkemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. (Holtmeier) Grunkemeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. (Holtmeier) Grunkemeyer Obituary
June A. (Holtmeier) Grunkemeyer

Ft. Myers - Grunkemeyer, June A. (Holtmeier) 89, of Ft. Myers, passed away peacefully, Monday April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John, her son John III, sister Betty Snow, brothers, Tom and Don Holtmeier. She is survived by her brother Jerry, sons Mark, Mike, Tony, her daughters Julie Hoey (Texas) and Lori Riazzi (NC). She was a loving mother, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of 18. She loved being with family and friends, playing golf and bridge. She was a social butterfly that made friends with a complete stranger. To keep everyone in line, including her husband, her favorite saying was "chop, chop". Any donations go to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, www.HopeHCS.org/donate.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -