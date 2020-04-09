|
June A. (Holtmeier) Grunkemeyer
Ft. Myers - Grunkemeyer, June A. (Holtmeier) 89, of Ft. Myers, passed away peacefully, Monday April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John, her son John III, sister Betty Snow, brothers, Tom and Don Holtmeier. She is survived by her brother Jerry, sons Mark, Mike, Tony, her daughters Julie Hoey (Texas) and Lori Riazzi (NC). She was a loving mother, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of 18. She loved being with family and friends, playing golf and bridge. She was a social butterfly that made friends with a complete stranger. To keep everyone in line, including her husband, her favorite saying was "chop, chop". Any donations go to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, www.HopeHCS.org/donate.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020