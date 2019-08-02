|
Karen Ann Fortin
Fort Myers - Karen Ann Fortin, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 in the arms of her husband. While most recently of North Fort Myers, FL, Karen was born June 18, 1936 in Charles City, Iowa, to Howard and Kathryn Gustafson. In 1960, Karen graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI with an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering. Karen and John were married in Chicago on January 30, 1960. They were blessed with five children over the next nine years. Over the next several years while raising their children, Karen earned a Master's degree in accountancy and a PhD in taxation from the University of South Carolina. She then taught as a professor at several Universities. After preparing their children for life, Karen and John embarked on their passion of seeing the world. As empty-nesters, they visited family, friends, and sites across the country in their mobile home. Together they also visited six continents and cruised the oceans. While at home, Karen helped raised puppies for Southeastern Guide Dogs, volunteered as a teacher's aide, and was a past president of the Cape Coral Hospital
Auxiliary. Karen is survived by her husband, John Fortin; son Craig (Ann) Fortin; daughters Lynn (Dave) Parent, Ann (James) Vogel, and Donna Fortin (Tony Gasiorowski); grandchildren Sarah and John Fortin,
Michael and Daniel (Marci) Parent, William and Steven Vogel; great-grandchildren Gavin and Garrett Parent; and her brother John William (Rita) Gustafson. Karen is reunited in heaven with her parents and son, Mark Fortin. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers from 10:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Palmetto, FL (https://www.guidedogs.org/honor-memorial-gifts/).
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 2, 2019