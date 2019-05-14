|
Karen B. Landis
Fort Myers - Karen Landis of So. Fort Myers, formerly of Manasquan NJ died May 9,2019 at the age of 75. Karen lived many years with Alzheimer's but passed from a short battle with cancer.
Karen was Born in Elizabeth NJ January 3, 1944 to the late John & Lee Backus.
Karen was a devoted wife to Raymond Landis III for 55 1/2 years. A caring and supportive mother to her two children Michael Landis & Betty Ann Landis. A playful grandmother to her 6 grandchildren Timothy, Christopher, Alisha, Evelyn,Gabriella, Eric and her 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers Paul and David Backus and several cousins.
Karen had a love for line dancing, gardening, camping, fishing, and shuffle boarding. She would donate blood every chance she could.
Contributions may be made to St. Columbkille Parish debt reduction, 12171 Iona Rd. Fort Myers FL 33908.
A memorial will be held in NJ at a later date.
Published in The News-Press on May 14, 2019