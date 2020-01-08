|
Karen Burns
Fort Myers Beach - Karen Richardson Burns 73 years of age passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was born in Louisville, KY and moved to Fort Myers Beach as a young teenager with her parents and brother.
Karen leaves behind her family in loving memory. Brother Donald and Wife Linda, two children Dustyi and Jamie. Her children Scott, Janet, Kathleen, Kristine, and Julie. Grandchildren Patrick, Devin, Amanda, Rachel and Joseph, along with many grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Jan. 18th at the Olga Community Center, 2325 South Olga Drive from 3 to 6 pm.
