Karen F. WellsFort Myers - Karen F. Wells, 65, of Fort Myers, passed away on August 14, 2020 surrounded by family at home.She is survived by her husband Stan, son Tim (Beth) daughter Jenna, and grandson Luke. Karen was born August 26th, 1954 in Cleveland, OH to Bert and Virginia Formanik. Surviving brothers Ron (Vicki), John and James (Susan).Karen graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy, received A Bachelor's in Political Science from Bowling Green State University where she met Stan, and later obtained her Masters in Library Science from University of Toledo.They were married in 1978 and moved to Ft. Myers, FL in 1981. She worked as a librarian at Edison Community College and her children's school, St. Francis Xavier.She & her family attended St. Cecilia's Catholic Church where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Pro-Life Coordinator and volunteer. She was also actively involved with the Women's Rosary Group and Direction For Our Times.She loved to travel visiting family & friends and took several catholic pilgrimages around the world.The funeral mass will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Karen's memory to Community Pregnancy Centers.