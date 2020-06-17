Karen L. ArmstrongNorth Fort Myers - Karen L. Armstrong, 54, of Fort Myers, Fl., passed away on June 14, 2020, at Hope Hospice Center in North Fort Myers.Daughter of Joan L. (née Shimkus) Bower, Elizabethtown, Pa., and the late Russell A. Bower, she was born August 8, 1965, in Plainfield, NJ. Just before Karen turned five and started kindergarten, the family moved to Harrisburg, Pa., where she developed a passion for dance. In 1983, she graduated from Central Dauphin High School.She earned a B.A. in dance and business administration from Goucher College in 1987 and accepted a position managing a dance company in Columbia, SC. However, her passion and creativity for food and hospitality led her to restaurant and catering management. Eventually with her then husband, she opened her first restaurant while living in Galveston, Tx., then others when they moved to the Naples, Fl., area.She was creative at developing and marketing her businesses, which eventually included other retail endeavors. She also wrote a young adult storybook.Karen loved the ocean and warm weather. With her husband William ("Bill") Armstrong, she's remained in South Florida, both on the east and west coasts.Karen is survived by her husband Bill; her four sons from a previous marriage, Tryston, 21, Devon, 19, Chase, 18, and Alec Sipe, 17; a sister Gail Bower (Barry Vacker) of Philadelphia; a brother Thomas Bower (Jennifer) of York, Pa.; and a niece, Caroline, 18, and nephew, Colin, 14; plus her beloved dog Tutu.Private interment will be scheduled at a future date at Restland Memorial Park in E. Hanover, NJ.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Hope Hospice Center.Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home of Fort Myers, Fl.