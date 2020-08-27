Karen Page Chapman Rigsby



Millinocket, ME & Dade City, FL - September 20,1953 - August 17, 2020



Karen Page Chapman Rigsby, age 66, passed away August 17, 2020 after suffering a long illness.



Karen was the only child of Evelyn Bradeen Page, a Millinocket school teacher who went to be with the Lord last year.



She was also pre-deceased by her husband, William Chapman.



Karen grew up in Millinocket and graduated from Stearns High School in 1972. She continued her studies at Colby College in Waterville, Maine and attained her Master's Degree in Accounting from Florida Gulf Coast University in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was also a proud member of American Mensa.



A successful businesswoman, Karen owned and operated All Auto in Ft. Myers and was the first woman President of the Florida Auto Dismantlers and Recyclers Association.



She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Dade City, Florida where she sponsored children for summer camp.



She loved all fine arts and enjoyed orchestra, symphony and the theater. She enjoyed not only being in audience, she was also a performer, playing flute in choir at her churches in Wesley Chapel Florida, Dade City, and Hot Springs, Arkansas.



In summers, she enjoyed relationships she built while honing her musical skills at the adult summer camp, Summerkeys in Lubec, Maine. Karen cherished the many friendships she made there each year.



Karen is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Everett Rigsby of Dade City, her step-daughter, Rachel Rigsby Lare and her husband, Chad and their sons, Andrew and Caleb and her step-son, Everett Rigsby II, all of Zephyrhills, Florida. She is survived by a special aunt, Carolyn Peacock of Tucson, Arizona. She is also survived by half-brothers Denis Densmore and Randy Page II, of Scarborough, Maine.



While Karen had cousins throughout the country, she will be missed most by cousins, Carol Hudak and Kelli Peacock.



Karen had a tremendous extended Church family at St. Mary's Episcopal. They were a great source of fellowship and support throughout her time there.



Karen also leaves behind her best friend, "sister" and PIC, Denise DeVoe-Hazelett and her husband Terry Hazelett and their children, Diandra Culver and Shea Hazelett.



This beautiful and intelligent woman lived life to the fullest and enjoyed travels around the world, cruises with Everett, and her many adventures with her "partner in crime", Denise.



Karen was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to know her.



One of Karen's final requests was for a birthday party this year. A Celebration of Life will be held online, for her 67th birthday, September, 20th.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Episcopal, Summer Camp, in Dade City.









