Karen Sue Wilson
- - Karen Sue (Jones, Vest) Wilson, beloved mother and grandmother, 61, passed away March 3, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice. She is survived by her six children Jason (Jackie) Vest, Heather (Timothy) Whiteside, Amber Vest, Jennifer (Thomas) Mann, Kara (Benjamin) Hunter, and Victoria (Hugh) Kinsey; and 17 grandchildren Anthony Vest, Christian Whiteside, Taylor Vest, Katrina Vest, Darian Whiteside, Jordan Vest, Avalon Mann, Jason Vest Jr., Ashton Whiteside, Gage Whiteside, Keyana Hunter, Everett Wheeler, Lilliana Hunter, Emmalyn Kinsey, Ethan Kinsey, Austin Ross, and Thomas Mann III. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleon Woodrow Wilson, her parents Archie L. and Joyce E. Williams, and her dogs Harley Man, Rocko Jabroni, and Buddy Rich. Karen enjoyed having fun, and she loved all things related to Harry Potter, old Westerns, the beach, and pirates. She loved dogs immensely, and will be greatly missed by her dachshund Captain Jack Wilson. Most of all, her favorite pastime in life was spending time and telling stories with her children and grandchildren. Services will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, beginning with a viewing from 2-4 pm, followed by a funeral at 4 pm, on Saturday, March 16.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 16, 2019