Karl Robert Hahn
East Hartford, CT & Bonita Springs - Karl Robert Hahn of East Hartford, CT and Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully at home in South Windsor, CT on January 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Karl was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jean (Fothergill) Hahn.
Funeral Service will be streamed live at noon on January 11, 2020 at https://trinitycovenantchurch.org/livestream. See full obituary at https://tierneyfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/2430/Karl-Hahn/obituary.html
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020