Katherine "Kiki" Klein
Cape Coral - Katherine "Kiki" Klein, age 59; of Cape Coral, Fl., formerly of Chicagoland area. devoted daughter of Harry and late mother, Lonita; Dedicated and loving sister of Larry (Kathryn), Todd (Olia); proud and true-hearted aunt of Joshua (Kara), Shaina (Mario) Alegria, Matthew (Sara), Mia and Jaden; Great-great Aunt to several; loving cousin to many; steadfast, kind-hearted and adoring to her friends. Funeral services are pending. Family will receive friends on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood from 9 am until 10:30 am. Private Family services at 11 am. Private Interment at Beverly Cemetery, 12000 South Kedzie, Blue Island, IL. A live internet viewing (streaming) of service and burial will be available at the link below at 10:45am on Sunday and at 12:30 pm for the cemetery). A recorded version of the services will be available thereafter. Contact 708-798-0331 or tews-ryanfh.com
(https://iframe.dacast.com/b/128399/c/561493
)