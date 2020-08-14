My deepest condolences to the Klein family.

My heart is broken. I loved KiKi like my own sister. We laughed, cried, danced, watched endless episodes of "Nurse Jackie" together and told our deepest secrets to each other. We had hopes of growing old together in Fla. A place we loved so much. I will miss you so much Kik's. Till we meet on the other side. Please give your mom a hug from me. We both missed our mothers so very much. Rest in peace my girl.

Kim Petrisha

Friend