Katherine "Kiki" Klein
1960 - 2020
Katherine "Kiki" Klein

Cape Coral - Katherine "Kiki" Klein, age 59; of Cape Coral, Fl., formerly of Chicagoland area. devoted daughter of Harry and late mother, Lonita; Dedicated and loving sister of Larry (Kathryn), Todd (Olia); proud and true-hearted aunt of Joshua (Kara), Shaina (Mario) Alegria, Matthew (Sara), Mia and Jaden; Great-great Aunt to several; loving cousin to many; steadfast, kind-hearted and adoring to her friends. Funeral services are pending. Family will receive friends on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood from 9 am until 10:30 am. Private Family services at 11 am. Private Interment at Beverly Cemetery, 12000 South Kedzie, Blue Island, IL. A live internet viewing (streaming) of service and burial will be available at the link below at 10:45am on Sunday and at 12:30 pm for the cemetery). A recorded version of the services will be available thereafter. Contact 708-798-0331 or tews-ryanfh.com (https://iframe.dacast.com/b/128399/c/561493)






Published in The News-Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

6 entries
August 15, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 14, 2020
Our Sincere Condolences to the Entire Klein family..
Mike & Lisa Gough
Friend
August 14, 2020
My condolences and sympathies go out to the Klein family she will rest in peace now
ELLEN
Friend
August 14, 2020
I'll Kathy you left us too soon I am so so sorry I'll miss you and I love you are with the angels now may you rest in peace.
Ellen Van Dyck
Friend
August 14, 2020
My heart is with the Klein family, my second family. Kathy was like a sister to me, we both have boy family’s. We have such great memories that will be etched in my head forever. Rest easy my dear friend, you will be dancing in the sky( her favorite song) until we are together again .
Yannie Miller
Family
August 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Klein family.
My heart is broken. I loved KiKi like my own sister. We laughed, cried, danced, watched endless episodes of "Nurse Jackie" together and told our deepest secrets to each other. We had hopes of growing old together in Fla. A place we loved so much. I will miss you so much Kik's. Till we meet on the other side. Please give your mom a hug from me. We both missed our mothers so very much. Rest in peace my girl.
Kim Petrisha
Friend
