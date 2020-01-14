|
|
Katherine Zwerg Welsh
Fort Myers - Katherine Zwerg Welsh passed away in the hands of the Lord on January 11, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born on December 24, 1934 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Emma Mahlke Zwerg and Robert Frederick Zwerg. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Severson and two brothers, Harold and Robert Zwerg. She studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.
She was the manager and buyer of the bridal salon at Neiman Marcus in St. Louis, Missouri. She was passionate about the retail business and maintained contact with her customers. The brides and their mothers loved her assistance in choosing their wedding attire for the big day as well as assisting them at their weddings. It made her business very special.
For recreation, she loved the competition of the golf game. She was raised on a golf course where her father was the golf course superintendent and her brother Bobby was a golf pro. At the age of 14 she was the Wisconsin State Junior Girls runner-up. From then on competitive golf was a big part of her life. She was the inaugural Madison Wisconsin city women's amateur champion. Eventually, her family moved to St. Louis, Missouri and she enjoyed continued success in competitive golf there. At the age of 42, she became the Women's Missouri State Amateur champion. She was a devoted member of New Hope Presbyterian Church and Fiddlesticks Country Club, where she was both the club champion and later the senior club champion. Most of all she enjoyed the friendships made from golf that have lasted over her lifetime.
She is survived by her devoted husband A. David Welsh, two daughters: Kari Severson Frankenberg (Bruce) and Robin Severson Owen (Duncan); two grandchildren Reid Frankenberg (fiancé Claire Vasiljevich) and Kate Frankenberg; step-children: Mark David Welsh (Sabrina), Dana Welsh Connon (Robert) and Loren Welsh Glenn (Patrick), step-grandchildren: Daniel, Christopher and Adam Welsh, Michael and Erena Connon, J. D. Glenn (Kathryn), Brad Glenn (Andrea) and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 18, 2020 at New Hope Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Bobby Nichols Foundation https://www.nicholscup.org
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020