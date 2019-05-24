|
|
Kathleen DeIorio
Cape Coral - Kathleen DeIorio, a longtime resident of Cape Coral, FL, died on May 20, 2019, in Richmond, VA at the age of 75.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Richard DeIorio; her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole Deiorio and Thomas Yackel; her two grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Michael Healy; her sister, Joan Doll, her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Julie Doll; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Kathy was born in Sandusky, OH and graduated from the St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1964. She worked as a pediatric nurse until she stepped away to raise her family. She was a devoted grandmother and spent part of the year in Richmond, VA, to be closer to her grandchildren.
A funeral service was held May 23rd in Richmond VA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Florida. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Coral Hospital Auxiliary Fund for scholarships: http://www.leehealth.org/volunteer/grants_scholarships.asp.
An online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published in The News-Press on May 24, 2019