Kathleen (Coffey) Reilly
Fort Myers - Kathleen (Coffey) Reilly, age 80, a 42 year resident of Fort Myers, FL, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Kathy is preceded in death by her late husband James E. Reilly of Fort Myers, FL. She was the daughter of the late William H. Coffey and Alice (Nicholson) both of Middletown, Rhode Island. She was the beloved niece of the late Natalie Nicholson and granddaughter of John Nicholson and Louisa (Barker) also from Middletown, RI. She is predeceased by her brother John (Nick) Coffey. She leaves her brothers Neill Coffey of Middletown, RI and Norman Coffey of Fort Myers, FL., as well as her sister, Deborah (Coffey) Rywelski of N. Charleston, SC.
Kathy leaves behind her son, Charles Reilly and wife, Kathy of Yuba City, CA. His children, Meghan Reilly of Sutter, CA., and Charles Reilly Jr., of Oroville, CA. She also leaves behind her daughter, Donandrea (Reilly) her husband Duane Stemle, three children, Natalie, Duane III and John, all from Fort Myers, FL., as well as many nieces and nephews.
After graduating Rogers High School in Newport, Kathy attended the University of Rhode island. She met the love of her life, Jim Reilly while both were working at the White Horse Tavern in Newport and married shortly into their courtship. In 1978, a job opportunity for Jim presented itself with a move to Florida. They loved the life they built in Florida and embraced their free time playing golf and traveling together.
Kathy enjoyed a rewarding career in the hospitality industry and retired as Inn Keeper at Song of the Sea on Sanibel Island, FL. Through her many years working as a restaurant manager, she was passionate about teaching the young staff proper table service and etiquette. She enjoyed the many people she mentored throughout her career. Many became life-long friends.
She loved golf and gardening and was always happiest on the golf course or tending to her garden. Her grandchildren were her greatest loves and they will dearly miss her love and devotion.
Kathleen will be laid to rest Friday, April 17, 2020, in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI along side her husband James.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Newport at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the of America.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020