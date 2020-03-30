Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Kathryn F. Carlson

Kathryn F. Carlson Obituary
Kathryn F. Carlson

Fort Myers - Kathryn F. Carlson, age 77, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home. She was a native of Detroit, Mich., and had resided in Fort Myers, FL for 72 years. She retired from Avon Products, Inc., as a District Sales Manager.

She was a loving, caring and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who was cherished by her family. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and sharing memories of her life with others. Kathryn enjoyed many glorious years in Hayesville, NC with her husband, Ed; where she found peace looking upon the mountains and lush valley's. While she was in North Carolina, she was a member of the Art guild, as she was an avid artist. Her favorite activities were beadworking, painting, and rockhounding.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward W. Carlson; loving daughters Virginia Guy, Valerie (Bill) Miskovich, loving granddaughter Riley Miskovich and Richard Lynch.

A Private Family Viewing will be held on April 2nd, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
