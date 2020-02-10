Services
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Byal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Smith Byal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Smith Byal Obituary
Kathryn Smith Byal

Gainesville - Kathryn Smith Byal passed away on February 4, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida where she was residing at the time of her death.

Kathy grew up in Jacksonville, Florida where she received her early schooling. She graduated from Florida State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority where she made a lifetime of friends. After her children, Kathy enjoyed physical fitness, which included jogging and exercising. Her knowledge of food values always assured healthy foods for her family. She was an aerobic instructor which was of great enjoyment to her. Her early employment career included retail merchandising and insurance claims adjuster; both before she began raising her family, which she dearly loved.

Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Carolyn Smith. She is survived by her children, Derrick Byal of Ft. Myers, Florida, Randy Byal of Orlando, Florida and Kelly Byal of Jacksonville, Florida. Other survivors are her father, Molton Smith III and her brother, Molton Smith IV, both of Jacksonville, Florida; and her aunt, Elizabeth Causey of St. Augustine, Florida.

Kathy's Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at

www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -