Blairsville, GA - Mrs. Kathy Lee Leishear, age 62 of Longview Drive East, Blairsville, formerly of Cape Coral, FL., passed away peacefully on Sunday September 20, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Kathy was born on October 27, 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany, daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Beckner & Betty Lee Chaney. Kathy dearly loved her family; especially her loving grandchildren & dog "Abby". She was also an avid traveler. She is preceded in death by her husband; George Perry Leishear, parents; three brothers; Gerald, Jimmy, and Henry Becker, two sisters; Becky Gaddy & Barbara Neal. Kathy was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters; Amanda Gaddy & fiancé Scott Dettman of Blairsville, April Leishear of Delray Beach, FL., one son & daughter-in-law; Chris & Sahar Leishear of Bethesda, MD., one sister; Debra Barnes of Blairsville, one brother & sister-in-law; Gary & Audrey Beckner of Biloxi, MS., and two grandchildren; Skyler Rebecca Gaddy & Lincoln Perry Dettman. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews also survive. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite Hospice Agency or American Cancer Research in Kathy's memory.