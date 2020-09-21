1/1
Kathy Lee Leishear
1957 - 2020
Kathy Lee Leishear

Blairsville, GA - Mrs. Kathy Lee Leishear, age 62 of Longview Drive East, Blairsville, formerly of Cape Coral, FL., passed away peacefully on Sunday September 20, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Kathy was born on October 27, 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany, daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Beckner & Betty Lee Chaney. Kathy dearly loved her family; especially her loving grandchildren & dog "Abby". She was also an avid traveler. She is preceded in death by her husband; George Perry Leishear, parents; three brothers; Gerald, Jimmy, and Henry Becker, two sisters; Becky Gaddy & Barbara Neal. Kathy was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters; Amanda Gaddy & fiancé Scott Dettman of Blairsville, April Leishear of Delray Beach, FL., one son & daughter-in-law; Chris & Sahar Leishear of Bethesda, MD., one sister; Debra Barnes of Blairsville, one brother & sister-in-law; Gary & Audrey Beckner of Biloxi, MS., and two grandchildren; Skyler Rebecca Gaddy & Lincoln Perry Dettman. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews also survive. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite Hospice Agency or American Cancer Research in Kathy's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Amanda so sorry for your loss.
Portia Corn
Friend
September 21, 2020
You are going to be deeply missed. I love you so much... Your humor , laughing and joking. You are one of a kind.
Jeannie Beckner
Family
September 21, 2020
Kathy you are forever in my heart you are my sister and best friend until we see each other again love you with all my heart and soul
Debbie Barnes
Sister
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
