|
|
KENNETH L. KORF
Ft Myers - Kenneth L. Korf (Ken) age 93, went to be with Jesus on February 25, 2019. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on January 24, 1926.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Florence Korf; his brothers, Allen and Rodney; and his wife of 59 years, Vivian. He is survived by his 3 sons, Terry (Diana), Cris (Christiana), and Scott (Judi); two grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Ken graduated from Burlington High School in 1944. There he was active in all aspects of music including concert and marching band, orchestra, and was president of the drama club.
After high school, Ken joined the war effort in June 1944 and served in the European theatre under General Patton in the 3rd Army, 10th Armored Division. He was wounded in action on Easter Sunday, 1945. He was awarded the Purple Heart, as well as 3 battle starts during his combat service. He worked in the Army's postal service until his discharge in 1947.
Upon returning home, he became employed by Des Moines County Abstract and Title Co. where he learned the title business which he would make his life's work. On July 20, 1947, he married the former Vivian Lippert. During his time in Iowa, he was a member of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce, 1st United Methodist Church and community and German bands.
Ken and his family moved to Ft Myers, Florida in 1957, where he lived for the past 62 years. He continued work in the title business and was named " Boss of the Year" in Lee County in 1973. He was a longtime member of 1st United Methodist Church where he held many offices and sang in the choir. Ken was an active member of the VFW, American Legion, The Edison Pageant of Light, The 200 Club, The Kris Cross Squares, played trumpet in the Ft Myers Community Band, and held many leadership posts in the PTA while raising his children.
A passion of Ken's life was to travel. Over the years he and Vivian traveled to all 50 states, as well as many international destinations including England, Italy, Switzerland, Mexico and Germany. They also sailed on many cruises.
Upon retirement in 1991, the focus of Ken's life turned to volunteer work especially with the local humane society and "soup" kitchen.
A visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913 on Monday, March 4th beginning at 11am followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park cemetery. For info, 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 1, 2019