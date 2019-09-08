|
Kenneth L. Miller Jr.
Fort Myers - On September 4, 2019 Kenneth L. Miller Jr. age 73 passed away. He was well known on Fort Myers Beach for owning the Reef Restaurant from 1990 to 2004.
He was predeceased by his son Brian Miller along with his parents Kenneth and Irma Miller.
He is survived by his wife Joanne Iwinski Miller, daughter Deanna Miller Taitt, son-in-law James and granddaughters Megan Taitt and Allyson Miller Harrison along with his sister Gail Porch.
No funeral at this time.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019