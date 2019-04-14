|
Kenneth Marcy Long
Bonita Springs - Kenneth Marcy Long, 79, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Formerly of Oxford, CT, he had been a Bonita Springs resident for the last 20 years. He was born in Cleveland, OH, the son of William and Dorothy Long.
Ken was a graduate from the class of 1957 at Auburn High School in MA. From when Ken was a youngster, he had an interest in cars. He would have been found dismantling and rebuilding them into something better and faster. This he carried into adulthood. Ken was an Airman 1st Class in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. After honorable discharge, Ken worked at AVCO Lycoming in Stratford, CT as a draftsman and later at Montessi VW in Stratford, CT as a Service and Parts Dept. Manager.
Ken later went on to establish a successful auto repair shop, Ken's Foreign & Domestic in Oxford, CT. It was there that he discovered the thrill of auto racing. He was known as the "Racin' Mason" with prolific victories in his #88 Porsche on the SCCA road racing circuit. Ken and Judi moved to Bonita Springs, FL after deciding he didn't want to go through the snow of another New England winter!
Once in Florida, he established Prestige Auto Werks in Naples, and later moved his business to Bonita Springs. In his retirement, he returned to his passion of rebuilding and improving cars.
Ken was a Past Master of the Masonic Morning Star Lodge #47 in Seymour, CT where he was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Olive Chapter No. 26. He was also a Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ft Myers Chapter No. 31, Ft. Myers FL. As a Masonic member, he attained a 32nd Degree of Scottish Rite. As a young man, he was a member of The Order of DeMolay in Auburn, MA.
Mr. Long is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judith (Colbert) Long; his beloved children, Mark (and his wife Valerie) Long of Woburn, MA and Kimberly Tupper of Seymour, CT; and three cherished grandchildren, Kendra, Austin and Mia. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Long.
Masonic and Eastern Star services will be held both at the Tropical Lodge No. 56 in the Southwest Florida Masonic Center, 10868 Metro Parkway, Ft Myers, FL 33966 on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM and in Connecticut (details to be announced later).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples, FL www.harrychapinfoodbank.org.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 14, 2019