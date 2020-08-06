Kenneth Robert Sammons



Fort Myers - In Loving Memory of Kenneth Robert Sammons, September 5, 1938 - August 2, 2020. Command Sergeant Major Kenneth Robert Sammons, age 81, of Fort Myers, passed away peacefully with his family at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



CSM Sammons was a decorated veteran of the United States Army, where he was a member of Company A, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor, and 25th Infantry Dreadnaught. He achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major, was a Vietnam veteran and earned several commendations to include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and many additional medals on behalf of his acts of heroism and meritorious achievements. He retired from the US Army after 20 years of dedicated service and was proud to be an American. He then went on to work in the air conditioning industry for over 30 years.



He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, hunting, and gambling in Las Vegas.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow.









