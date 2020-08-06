1/1
Kenneth Robert Sammons
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Robert Sammons

Fort Myers - In Loving Memory of Kenneth Robert Sammons, September 5, 1938 - August 2, 2020. Command Sergeant Major Kenneth Robert Sammons, age 81, of Fort Myers, passed away peacefully with his family at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

CSM Sammons was a decorated veteran of the United States Army, where he was a member of Company A, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor, and 25th Infantry Dreadnaught. He achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major, was a Vietnam veteran and earned several commendations to include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and many additional medals on behalf of his acts of heroism and meritorious achievements. He retired from the US Army after 20 years of dedicated service and was proud to be an American. He then went on to work in the air conditioning industry for over 30 years.

He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, hunting, and gambling in Las Vegas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved