Kenneth Vande Linde
North Fort Myers - Kenneth Adam Vande Linde, 81, a resident of North Ft Myers, FL, since 2014, formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wed, April 10, 2019 in North Ft Myers. He was born Sept 30, 1937, in Fayette County, WV, to Elizabeth Martha Hill and John Adam Vande Linde, now deceased. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Airforce. He worked for Westvaco Corrugated Box Factory, E.R. Squibb & Sons, and for the Kansas City Star Newspaper where he retired in 1998. After retiring he provided transportation for residents of area retirement homes before moving to FL.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Vande Linde; 3 loving children, Kenneth Hugh Vande Linde, John Vande Linde (Pam), and David Vande Linde (Susan); 2 step children, Steven Smith (Connie) and Miriam Smith Brown (Kevin); 3 siblings, Betty Vande Linde, Patsy Stotts (David), and Eddie Armstrong; 9 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Lou Vande Linde, and three siblings, Rick Armstrong, Karen Armstrong and Peggy Armstrong.
A Celebration of life will be held May 24 in Overland Park, KS. Details may be found at MullinsMemorial.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth Adam Vande Linde are suggested to the , 1511 North Westshore Blvd, Suite 980, Tampa, FL 33607. For the full obituary, please visit: https://www.mullinsmemorial.com/obituaries/kenneth-a-vande-linde/1620
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 25, 2019