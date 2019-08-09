Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Club House at Cape Harbour
1720 El Dorado Parkway West
Cape Coral, FL
1943 - 2019
Kevin R. Farrell Obituary
Kevin R. Farrell

Cape Coral - Kevin R. Farrell 76 passed away Thursday August 1st at Cape Coral Hospital. He was born July 2, 1943 in Cleveland Ohio to the late Frank and Jayne Farrell. Before moving to Cape Coral in 1979 he served in the US Army and was a dedicated police officer and polygraphist in Fairview Park, Ohio. Kevin was a decorated Crime Prevention Specialist with the Lee County Sheriff's Office as well as a realtor in Cape Coral serving as a President of the Board of Realtors. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Kathy (nee Wittman) their daughter Kristen Michael and grandson Ethan Michael. Kevin's passion for Law Enforcement and community developed through his family and their many years of public service. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday August 25th at 3:00 pm in the Club House at Cape Harbour 1720 El Dorado Parkway West Cape Coral, FL 33914
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 9, 2019
