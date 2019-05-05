|
Krista Marie (Guerrero) Lizak
Skowhegan & Fort Myers - Krista Marie (Guerrero) Lizak, 48, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019, at a Bangor hospital. She was born April 20, 1971, in Okinawa, Japan, the daughter of John J. & Sandra R. (Seeley) Guerrero.
Krista attended schools in Montgomery, Alabama and Fort Myers, Florida. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed music. Krista was a very caring individual to many people throughout her life.
Krista was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lizak; and her father, John J. Guerrero Jr. She is survived by her mother, Sandra Guerrero; her children, Aaron, Andrew, ShaeiLei, and Sariah; brothers, Sean and Morgan; grandchildren, Ryleigh Katheryn and Jase; and many extended family members.
A celebration to remember Krista's life will be held in Fort Myers, Florida, in the summer. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com
Published in The News-Press on May 5, 2019