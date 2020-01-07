Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Lamont "Skip" Johnson

Lamont "Skip" Johnson Obituary
Lamont "Skip" Johnson

Lamont "Skip" Johnson, passed away on January 2, 2020 in his home with his loving wife by his side. Lamont was born on May 17, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana. He grew up in Fort Meade and later became a resident of Fort Myers. He was the owner and operator of Lamont's Automotive Industrial Machine Shop on Hanson Street.

Lamont is survived by his wife, Joni Johnson, son Michael Johnson (Shannon), daughter Deanne Collis (Lee), stepsons, Pete Zielinski (Teena), Duane Zielinski (Sue), and stepdaughter Suzanne Harrison, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Belden and Molly Johnson, Sister Claudia Jackson and brother-in-law Ray Jackson.

Lamont was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and an avid collector. Many will remember the memories that were made learning and skiing with Lamont on the river.

Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday January 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM with services beginning at 11:00 AM at the Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, Florida 33913. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery.

"There are special people in our lives

that never leave us even

after they are gone."

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leememorialpark.com for the Johnson family. For additional information, please call (239)334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
