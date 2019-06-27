|
Larry D Brundage
Cape Coral - Larry Brundage, age 73, of Cape Coral passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from Bronchiectasis disease after surviving a massive stroke in 2010 and then Stage 4 Base-of Tongue Cancer diagnosed in 2011. His story began on September 29, 1945 in Gadsden, AL. As a young boy he survived bulbar polio (striking him in the throat and receiving a tracheostomy) and living in an iron lung. No doubt, God had special plans for Larry as he influenced all those around him. He served in the Marine Corp. He was a Division Manager, serving 38 years with IBM in numerous locations throughout the U.S. He married Betty Jo Reagan (BJ) on June 29th, 1972. They raised two daughters, Marci and Shellie. Larry has many accomplishments in life in addition to a career with IBM. He was a business owner (Yacht Keepers and ProPC), pilot, captain, deep water certified scuba diver, and a realtor. He enjoyed playing tennis, riding his Harley V Rodd and most of all spending time with his 7 grandchildren whom he loved dearly; Jacob (Lance Corporal Valente of the Marine Corp), Katherine, Logan, Peyton, Cameron, Bridgett and Alex. He was a founding member of New Hope Church where he served as a Deacon and Treasurer. He was an annual sponsor of the Head, Neck, & Throat Cancer Walk held locally in Fort Myers, FL. Though his earthly body has passed, we are encouraged by his salvation in Jesus Christ as a young boy and know that he is now completely healed. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at New Hope Church, 431 Nicholas Parkway E in Cape Coral, on Saturday, June 29th at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Hope Church.
Published in The News-Press on June 27, 2019