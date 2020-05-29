Larry Everett Bell
Larry Everett Bell, age 72, passed peacefully with his loving wife, Gayle, by his side on May 23, 2020 after a long journey with Alzheimer's.
Larry was born and raised in the small town of Boone, Iowa on January 17, 1948. Early on his parents instilled in him the importance of working hard. This would carry throughout his life as Larry always worked hard and excelled at anything he did because he gave it his all.
Larry was drafted into the U. S. Army and proudly served 1968-1970 with the 3d Brigade of the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam. He always said the Army taught him discipline, achieving success and completing the mission.... "All the Way".
When he came home, America was in disaccord and unrest and service people returning from the Vietnam War were treated poorly, as if unwelcomed. It was hard to find a job. He moved to Kansas City for a new start. He interviewed with Ross Labs and a manager with former military experience saw something in him and gave him a chance. This was the beginning of what would become a successful sales career with Ross/Abbott for over 30 years. His job would later take him to Atlanta, Columbus and ultimately Fort Myers Beach.
He was a natural leader and inspired others to be the best they could be. He loved helping people whether it was his customers, helping employees prosper in their career or helping a fellow boater fix his engine. He Valued Family, Lasting Friendships, a Handshake, Self Responsibility and Accountability. He was strong, but kind and gentle. He was a loving son and a loving husband. Even in his final months with Alzheimer's - he loved hugs and smiles. Towards the end, he rarely spoke, but could still say, "I Love You too too". As his wife, it has been an amazing journey and a privilege to be by his side. He lived by the motto engraved on his watch.... "If you can dream it, it can be done."
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne McClure Bell and Virginia Ann Samson-Bell, as well as his Father-in-Law, Ed Hendrickson, who loved him as a son. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Gayle Ann Bell.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, we are collecting donations to HONOR THE HEROES that worked in the Covid-19 Ward and lovingly cared for Larry during his last two weeks. ALL DONATIONS WILL BE MATCHED-100%...NO LIMITS. Please make Checks payable to Thrive at Beachwalk-Employee Fund, % Gayle Bell, 906 San Carlos Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. Funds will be distributed to the employees to honor their work and amazing dedication.
A Special Thank You for the Staff at Hope Hospice for their help and added care during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Please visit website www.fortmyersmemorial.com for full obituary.
Larry Everett Bell, age 72, passed peacefully with his loving wife, Gayle, by his side on May 23, 2020 after a long journey with Alzheimer's.
Larry was born and raised in the small town of Boone, Iowa on January 17, 1948. Early on his parents instilled in him the importance of working hard. This would carry throughout his life as Larry always worked hard and excelled at anything he did because he gave it his all.
Larry was drafted into the U. S. Army and proudly served 1968-1970 with the 3d Brigade of the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam. He always said the Army taught him discipline, achieving success and completing the mission.... "All the Way".
When he came home, America was in disaccord and unrest and service people returning from the Vietnam War were treated poorly, as if unwelcomed. It was hard to find a job. He moved to Kansas City for a new start. He interviewed with Ross Labs and a manager with former military experience saw something in him and gave him a chance. This was the beginning of what would become a successful sales career with Ross/Abbott for over 30 years. His job would later take him to Atlanta, Columbus and ultimately Fort Myers Beach.
He was a natural leader and inspired others to be the best they could be. He loved helping people whether it was his customers, helping employees prosper in their career or helping a fellow boater fix his engine. He Valued Family, Lasting Friendships, a Handshake, Self Responsibility and Accountability. He was strong, but kind and gentle. He was a loving son and a loving husband. Even in his final months with Alzheimer's - he loved hugs and smiles. Towards the end, he rarely spoke, but could still say, "I Love You too too". As his wife, it has been an amazing journey and a privilege to be by his side. He lived by the motto engraved on his watch.... "If you can dream it, it can be done."
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne McClure Bell and Virginia Ann Samson-Bell, as well as his Father-in-Law, Ed Hendrickson, who loved him as a son. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Gayle Ann Bell.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, we are collecting donations to HONOR THE HEROES that worked in the Covid-19 Ward and lovingly cared for Larry during his last two weeks. ALL DONATIONS WILL BE MATCHED-100%...NO LIMITS. Please make Checks payable to Thrive at Beachwalk-Employee Fund, % Gayle Bell, 906 San Carlos Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. Funds will be distributed to the employees to honor their work and amazing dedication.
A Special Thank You for the Staff at Hope Hospice for their help and added care during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Please visit website www.fortmyersmemorial.com for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.