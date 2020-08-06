Larry Keith Ruebeling



Lehigh Acres, FL - Larry Keith Ruebeling, age 78 of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away on July 28th, 2020. Larry was a 6th generation Floridian born in Plant City, FL. He was the son of the late Irene Dunnam and Elmer John Ruebeling, Sr. He attended University of Florida where he received a degree in Agriculture and also served in the Army National Guard.



Larry's career began in 1965, working as a technical consultant for two statewide agriculture and urban chemical firms. In 1978, He ventured out on his own and started his own pest control firm today known as Larue Pest Management, Inc. In 1992 Larry's son Keith joined him in the business and for the next 23 year they worked together growing the company throughout Southwest Florida. In 2015 he officially retired as the company ownership transferred to his son Keith. Larry was always about giving back to the community and helping others and was passionate about providing superior service to the clients the company served.



He had a thirst for knowledge and his passions included family, reading, fishing, and gardening in his backyard. He loved talking to people and he was always there to support his grandchildren's events, games, and graduations.



Survivors include his wife of 54 year, Jessie Fay Ruebeling; his son, Keith Ruebeling (Michele), his daughter, Aimee Kline (Steve); his five grandchildren: Emily, Caroline, Abigail, Meghan and Madeline; his brother, Clarence Ruebeling (Nedra) and his sister, Betty Jean Davis (Webb) along with many nieces and nephews.



He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



Due to the current restrictions funeral service will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.



Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, Ft Myers, FL. For information, please call 239-334-4880.









