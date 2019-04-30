|
Fort Myers - Larry Kiker, Fort Myers, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Hope Healthpark with his wife Paula (Coontz) Kiker by his side. He had been diagnosed with Lymphoma just this past January. Larry and Paula were married for 14 years and residents of Fort Myers Beach for 22 years before moving to South Fort Myers for the past 3. Larry wore many hats during his lifetime, including an owner of a Used Car lot, Executive with IBM and Sun Micro systems., After leaving the corporate world decided to take up fishing, where many folks knew him as Captain Larry. He was headed to Islamorada with his first boat and stopped off at Fort Myers Beach for a night and instantly fell in love with it, so decided this was where he would make his new home. Meeting his wife Paula within the first 6 months sitting on a picnic table at the Shamrock, watching the Hooters Boat Classic parade. Larry also wrote an article for the Observer called On the Water during his fishing days, it was this article that Paula obtained his phone number and was able to call him for their very first date. Larry, gave up the fishing business (when his dermatologist insisted he couldn't be in the sun anymore) and thought about what to do next. Not liking the Real Estate business that his wife loved, he chose Politics, he served on Fort Myers Beach LPA to educate himself to our code, then ran for Council, served 1 year as Vice Mayor and 5 years as Mayor. Larry took great pride in helping the town move forward, often stating there should be a balance between the residents & business. It was challenging for him and his 2 Councils, being a small town with a large tourist base. His style of leadership and consensus building, created positive energy and Larry understood it was time to cross over the bridge and work with other municipalities, counties, state and even Federal entities. Larry always giving credit to the 'team' for their efforts, and taught everyone even with a 3/2 vote it was a 5/0 implementation. When his term was nearing the end, a natural step was to run for County Commissioner. It was the hardest summer of his life, but with all the help of family and friends, he was successful in a big win that November.
Serving the past 6 years for Lee County and twice as Chairman. A devoted husband to Paula, Larry also leaves behind a sister, Denah Lapore, Florence OR and his 2 puppies, Cabernet & Chardonnay. A Memorial Service is open to the public on Thursday, May 2nd at 5:00 p.m. at Sanibel Marriot Harbor Resort. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope at Healthpark, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
