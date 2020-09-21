Laura E. Bogert DVM



(June 26, 1958 - September 14, 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of doctor Laura E Bogert DVM. Wife of 39 years to Nicolaas (Chef Nico) Bogert.



Doctor Laura graduated from VPI school of veterinary medicine in 1991.



She owned and operated the North Cape Animal clinic from 1996 until 2016



Her passion for healing animals was unsurpassed.



Dr.B as she was affectionately referred to by her staff also loved adventure and traveled extensively.



She loved the outdoors, from hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains to snorkeling the blue waters of the Caribbean. Her sense of adventure brought her to sky diving, she was an accomplished snow skier and liked boating the warm waters of South West Florida. Laura loved singing karaoke with her family and friends.



At home she was passionate about her butterfly garden, and seeing the butterflies emerge from the chrysalis made her happy and proud.



Dr Laura preceded in death her father, Harold Gilbert and her six brothers.



She left behind Her extensive family in the US as well as her in-laws in Europe.



A memorial to Doctor Laura Bogert has been planned for October 4th 2020 from 1pm until 4pm at KJ's steakhouse 10950 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers Fl 33907



In lieu of flowers we request that donations be made to the Cape Coral Animal shelter or any other animal refuge shelter.









