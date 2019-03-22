Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Lawrence Brenneman Obituary
Lawrence Brenneman

Fort Myers - Lawrence "LB" Page Brenneman, 56, a resident of Ft. Myers since 2015, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born February 1, 1963 in Altoona, PA.

Lawrence was of the Mennonite faith. He was an excellent high school and college basketball player winning significant awards. His professional life included teaching and coaching in Wichita, Kansas area high schools. He subsequently coached at Seward County Community College, Liberal, Kansas, State University of New York at Binghamton, Western Kentucky University and Florida Gulf Coast University. He enjoyed coaching basketball, tutoring and teaching mathematics. He received the BA (Mathematics) from Geneva College and the MS (secondary mathematics education) from Wichita State University. He also attended graduate school for one year studying mathematics at Oklahoma State University.

He is survived by his parents, Frank and Anne Brenneman of Hesston, KS; two brothers, William Brenneman (Judy VanderHenst) of Cincinnati, OH and Michael Brenneman (Cristina) of Wichita, KS; two nieces, Brianne and Eden; two nephews, Matthew and Carison; as well as his Special Friend, Mireya Belli.

Services in Kansas to be held at a later date to be announced via MullinsMemorial.com and no services will be held in Florida.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Lawrence "LB" Brenneman are suggested to The Athletic Department (men's basketball program) Tabor College, Hillsboro, Kansas, 67063 or to The Athletic Department (men's basketball program) Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Meyers, FL, 33965-6565

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 22, 2019
