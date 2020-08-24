Lawrence KorwatchCape Coral - Lawrence Korwatch (Larry) formerly of Hastings-on Hudson NY; currently lived in Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on May 13, at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony & Catherine Korwatch, siblings: Steven Korwatch, Marie Korwatch, Alexander Korwatch, Lydia Fritsky, Michael Korwatch, Evelyn Korwatch, and Constance Korwatch. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 ½ years Wilhelmina Korwatch (Billie), 5 Children : Rosemarie Hamilton (NY), Lawrence Korwatch Jr (Cal), Steven Korwatch (NY), Michele Ferraro (Conn), Wilhelmina Consiglio (Con), 10 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, the Kovalick's (family in heart and spirit) and numerous friends.Larry was born in Yonkers New York, where he attended Sanders Trade and Technical School. Upon graduating, he started working for General Motors in Tarrytown, NY. Starting at the assembly line as there were no positions available in the power plant. When a position became available, he was transferred to the power plant. After going to night school, he continued to advance himself to his final position of Chief Supervising Engineer in the GM power plant. He retired from GM after 35 years with many accolades from his co-workers. He was a "Self-Made Handyman", exhibiting skills in the automotive, plumbing, electrical, and carpentry repair.Upon retiring, he and his wife moved to Cape Coral, Florida where he enjoyed boating, his time with the Moose Lodge and continued his worldwide travel adventures with his wife Billie.Due to COVID virus the family has decided for everyone's health and safety to postpone the "Celebration of Life" until next year 2021. Further details will be forth coming.