|
|
LAWRENCE "LARRY" MOODY WEBB
Fort Myers - Lawrence "Larry" Moody Webb, born on October 21, 1926 and a resident of Ft. Myers since 1962, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Ft. Myers. The United States Navy will present Military Honors at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. For additional information, go to www.fortmyersmemorial/obits/lawrence-m-webb/.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019