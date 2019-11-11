Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Moody "Larry" Webb


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Moody "Larry" Webb Obituary
LAWRENCE "LARRY" MOODY WEBB

Fort Myers - Lawrence "Larry" Moody Webb, born on October 21, 1926 and a resident of Ft. Myers since 1962, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Ft. Myers. The United States Navy will present Military Honors at 11:00 AM.

Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. For additional information, go to www.fortmyersmemorial/obits/lawrence-m-webb/.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now