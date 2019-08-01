|
Lenora (Lee) Kiesel 1/1/1925 - 7/17/2019
Sarasota formerly Fort Myers Beach - Lenora (Lee) Kiesel, the beloved wife of Rev. Charles (Scoop) Kiesel, was born on 1/1/1925 in Hicksville, Long Island, NY. She married Scoop Kiesel on 1/2/1950. Lee moved with her husband, Scoop to Ft. Myers Beach in 1952. Together they helped to establish the emerging west coast shrimping industry at Ft. Myers Beach. (It must be noted, behind every great man is a strong woman.) Lee lived on Ft. Myers Beach for more than 67 years.
After raising her children, she spent 24 years as the Activities Director at Shell Point Village in Ft. Myers. Following her husband's death in 2013, she spent the next five years volunteering twice a week at the Ft. Myers Beach Kiwanis Shop. She spent the last year of her life in Sarasota with her son, Scoop and died peacefully at his home.
She will be missed dearly by her 3 children and their spouses: Lenora (Thomas), Scoop (Lisa), and Bob (Colette). She will long be remembered by her six grandchildren: Charity, Travis, Zachary, Erin, Bobby, and Collette and her five great-grandchildren: Elvis, Ferris, Carly, Henry, and Mildred.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Sat, Aug 3rd, 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Ft. Myers. A reception to follow immediately after the services at The Edison/Ft. Myers Country Club.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 1, 2019