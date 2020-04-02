Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Antonaccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard J. Antonaccio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard J. Antonaccio Obituary
Leonard J. Antonaccio

Fort Myers - Beloved father and grandfather ("Papa"), Leonard J. "Lenny" Antonaccio, age 85, passed away on March 31, 2020. Lenny was a long-time Fort Myers resident and an avid sports fan. His loving wife, Edna, precedes him in death. His children, Camille Pappert, Lenore Antonaccio, Kathy House, Linda Antonaccio, and Lenny Antonaccio, Jr. survive him, along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. All who knew him will dearly miss him. Lenny will be laid to rest with military honors together with his wife Edna at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -