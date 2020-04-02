|
|
Leonard J. Antonaccio
Fort Myers - Beloved father and grandfather ("Papa"), Leonard J. "Lenny" Antonaccio, age 85, passed away on March 31, 2020. Lenny was a long-time Fort Myers resident and an avid sports fan. His loving wife, Edna, precedes him in death. His children, Camille Pappert, Lenore Antonaccio, Kathy House, Linda Antonaccio, and Lenny Antonaccio, Jr. survive him, along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. All who knew him will dearly miss him. Lenny will be laid to rest with military honors together with his wife Edna at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020