Lester Merle Smith
Fort Myers - Lester Merle Smith "Les" Passed Friday, October 9th, at the age of 96. He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, mother Inez, father Glenn, brother Marvin, grandson Joey Calcagno, and good friend Barb Dixon. Les is survived by 4 daughters Pam (Bill) Costabile, Debbie (Dennis) Reger, Karen (Tim) Calcagno, and Kathy (Chris) Wyman, 7 grandchildren Malen, Kanetta, Christen, Nick, Tom (Ali), Trevor (Lydia), and Crystal, 3 great-grandchildren Keagan, Kendal, and Aidan, 3 nieces, 2 nephews and his sister-in-law, Dawn. Les proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII as a signalman aboard Liberty Ships. These ships brought needed military supplies to support the Allied forces in Europe, Africa, and The Middle East. After WWII he studied at Michigan State College (now known as Michigan State University). Attending school by day, working at Oldsmobile at night, he graduated in 1950 as a Mechanical Engineer. Les was able to retire early and enjoy ALL 96 years of his life. He was active in VFW, American Legion, and Professional Engineers of Michigan. An avid golfer and card player, he enjoyed bowling, dancing and Harley rides. Les traveled the world with Mary and had many fond memories of those trips. He valued hard work and helped several people in his life reach their goals. In 2019 Les was recognized for his service to his country with an Honor Flight for veterans to Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lester Smith to the American Lung Association
