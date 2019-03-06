|
Leta Elvira Hamm
Normal - Leta Elvira Hamm, 85 of Normal passed away at 2:44 PM on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Leta was born on December 23, 1933 in Huntington, Indiana to Guy and Mary Grace Crist Hamm, both of whom are buried at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. She married Peter Whitmer Krueger on November 5, 1954 in Bloomington, IL. He survives. She is also survived by one son Daniel Lee Krueger of Normal, many nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by one son William "Bil" Krueger, and her siblings Mary Leona Griffith, Carroll Hamm, Eleanor Gordon, Ray Hamm, Iladora Taylor, Lawrence Hamm and Ruby Hamm Reed.
She earned a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and later earned her master's degree at University of South Florida. Leta loved her career as a Librarian and worked at ISU, in Oregon and at Lee County Library System in Florida where she was a manager. She retired in April of 2009. Leta loved to travel (domestically and internationally). She lived life to the fullest, was full of love and was an inspiration to family and friends.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2 PM Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Charlie Moore will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 6, 2019