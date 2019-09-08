Services
Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels
21100 West Griffin Road
Southwest Ranches, FL 33332
Lila Greenspan


1930 - 2019
Lila Greenspan Obituary
Lila Greenspan

Ft. Myers - Greenspan, Lila, 89, of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away on August 29, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Robin J Jacobs, Adrienne Gelfand-Perine & Andrew Greenspan. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Chapel services and Interment were held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels, Southwest Ranches, Florida. Lila will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019
