Lila Greenspan
Ft. Myers - Greenspan, Lila, 89, of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away on August 29, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Robin J Jacobs, Adrienne Gelfand-Perine & Andrew Greenspan. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Chapel services and Interment were held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels, Southwest Ranches, Florida. Lila will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019