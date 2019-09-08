|
Lillian H. Goguen
Fort Myers - Lillian H. Goguen, 98 of Fort Myers, FL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Life Care Center of Estero. Formerly of Lunenburg, MA she had moved to Bonita Springs in 1992 before relocating to Fort Myers. Lillian was born January 19, 1921 in Nova Scotia, Canada a daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Tilmont) Dauvin. She married her husband, Alfred J. Goguen on September 9, 1942. She was an accomplished artist who loved to paint. Lillian also had a passion for cooking and baking; but most important to her was the time she shared with her family. Survivors include her loving son, Gary (Mary Alice) Goguen of Fort Myers, FL; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred J. Goguen in 2003; brothers, Victor Dauvin, Al Dauvin and Lou Dauvin; and sisters, Leah Richards and Renee Canning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Burial will be held in Lunenburg, MA. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019