Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
28300 Beaumont Rd.
Bonita Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Goguen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian H. Goguen


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian H. Goguen Obituary
Lillian H. Goguen

Fort Myers - Lillian H. Goguen, 98 of Fort Myers, FL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Life Care Center of Estero. Formerly of Lunenburg, MA she had moved to Bonita Springs in 1992 before relocating to Fort Myers. Lillian was born January 19, 1921 in Nova Scotia, Canada a daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Tilmont) Dauvin. She married her husband, Alfred J. Goguen on September 9, 1942. She was an accomplished artist who loved to paint. Lillian also had a passion for cooking and baking; but most important to her was the time she shared with her family. Survivors include her loving son, Gary (Mary Alice) Goguen of Fort Myers, FL; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred J. Goguen in 2003; brothers, Victor Dauvin, Al Dauvin and Lou Dauvin; and sisters, Leah Richards and Renee Canning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Burial will be held in Lunenburg, MA. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now