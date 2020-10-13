Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Bishop Childers



Linda Bishop Childers, born January 16, 1948, died October 10, 2020. Survived by husband / spouse - James David Childers; sister - Ola "Pearl" Bishop; children - Tara Lynn Blake, Tonya Lea Atchison, Terry Evert Atchison; step-children - Stephen David Childers, Stephanie Ann Dominic, Rodney James Childers, along with 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Linda had a successful career with State Farm Insurance for over 20 years. A loving wife, mother, and nana who will forever be in our hearts! We love you!









