Linda Bishop Childers
Linda Bishop Childers

Linda Bishop Childers, born January 16, 1948, died October 10, 2020. Survived by husband / spouse - James David Childers; sister - Ola "Pearl" Bishop; children - Tara Lynn Blake, Tonya Lea Atchison, Terry Evert Atchison; step-children - Stephen David Childers, Stephanie Ann Dominic, Rodney James Childers, along with 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda had a successful career with State Farm Insurance for over 20 years. A loving wife, mother, and nana who will forever be in our hearts! We love you!




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 12, 2020
Linda was so very special. Our lives will never be the same without her here but our memories live on. She is now our beautiful guardian angel. She will always have a very special place in my heart.
Love Always, Stephanie ❤
Stephanie
Daughter
