Fort Myers - Linda Freedman Idelson (71) touched all she knew with her generous, thoughtful, and loving nature. She passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2020 surrounded by her husband, three daughters, and grandchildren.



Linda was born on September 3, 1949 to Sidney and Anita Freedman in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta, attended the University of Tennessee, and then graduated from Armstrong State College in Savannah with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She worked as a Dental Hygienist for over 30 years in both Florida and Georgia. In 1974, Linda married Charles Idelson, her husband of 47 years. They moved to Fort Myers in 1980, and since then have resided there and in Captiva, Florida. Linda and Charles raised three daughters and have five grandchildren.



Linda will be remembered for her selfless and impassioned service in the community as a weekly volunteer for the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, the Literacy program, and board member of the Jewish Federation of Lee County. Other notable volunteer roles throughout the years included: Brownie mother and leader, room mother at Canterbury School, Sunday School teacher at Temple Beth-El for 10 years, and fundraiser for ORT. She was a devoted member of Temple Judea and Chabad Lubavitch. Linda was involved with the Alliance of the Arts' ballet program, and was most passionate about her work at the Aids Clinic and served as their president.



However, Linda's greatest treasure was her children and grandchildren. The joy and delight she experienced when with her family was insurmountable; she did everything within her power to create cherished family memories.



Linda enjoyed entertaining and hosting meals and holiday events at her home. Her culinary specialties surpassed those found in magazines. Her reputation and zest for decorating and fashion preceded her in the community and all who knew her. Her homes and attire were always a fashion statement. Linda was loved by her friends, and was a faithful, honest, and compassionate friend to many. She enriched the lives of everyone around her with her sincerity, devotion, and unconditional love.



Linda is survived by her husband, Charles Idelson, and their three children: Ileanna DiGiacinto (Jimmy) of San Diego, CA, Jennifer Idelson of Fort Myers, FL, and Monica Idelson of Los Angeles, CA. She was blessed with five adoring grandchildren: Steele, Darrbe, and Sutton Idelson, and Jonathan and Dalilah DiGiacinto. Her loving mother, Anita Freedman, her father, Sidney Freedman who preceded her in death (2016), and her siblings Peggy Freedman, Sandra Freedman, Ken Freedman (Robyn), Kathy Schwartz (Herb), and Debbie Shuping (Andy) all of Atlanta, GA, will hold her in their hearts as their iconic fashionista best friend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chabad of Cape Coral, 1716 Cape Coral Pkwy W, Cape Coral, FL 33914 and Jewish Federation of Lee County, 9701 Commerce Center Ct., Fort Myers, FL 33908. A private service was held in Atlanta on October 21, 2020. Shiva will be observed in Fort Myers, Florida on October 27, 2020. Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.









