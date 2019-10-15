|
Linda Hess
Cape Coral - Linda Hess was a devoted wife for too short a time. She never had a chance to grow old with the love of her life. She was a devoted mother, loving sister, caring aunt, loving Nana and caring daughter for her parents who have now passed. She is survived by her son, Mark Hess; daughter-in-law, Becky Hess; grandchildren, Nikolaus and Emerald; great-grand-children, Arya and Jaxson; son, Michael Hess; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hess and grandchild Logan; her sisters, Susan Gilpin and Debbie Pratt and her brother, Bill Holstein.
Linda moved to Fort Myers, Florida on July 1977. There, she became a licensed realtor in December 1979. She loved helping buyers to become happy homeowners. She specialized in listing and selling in the Sabal Springs Golf & Racquet Club.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home located at 402 East Bennett Street, Westport, Indiana 47283. Her grave will be located next to her grandmother Alberta Gazley and near her deceased parents Carl and Betty Holstein. Many other relatives are also located in the Westport Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019