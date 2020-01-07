Services
Linda Immerman Krell


1945 - 2020
North Ft. Myers - Linda Immerman Krell, 74, of North Ft Myers passed away January 4, 2020. Linda is survived by her beloved husband Vern Krell; her sons Mark Taraboulos of Suwanee, GA , Paul Taraboulos of Coral Springs, FL and Brett Linton of N. Ft Myers, FL as well as her grandchildren Tyler and Lexi Taraboulos, Thomas and Morgan Cooper, and Sammi Linton. She also leaves her sisters Frances Rankin of Tampa, FL and Marie Girardi of Plano, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Genevra Immerman, son Allen Taraboulos and husband Don Linton. Family and friends may sign the guest register or leave a condolence message by visiting.www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
