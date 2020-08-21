1/1
Linda M. Kircher
Linda M. Kircher

Ft. Myers - on August 18, 2020 at age 78. Predeceased by sister, Patricia Forest. Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary; children, Gary Mark (Kim) Kircher, Lauren (Steven) White and Karen (Michael) Braden; grandchildren, Leigha Kircher, Ian and Cassidy White, Jacob and Gabrielle Braden; sister, Judith (Jim) Ball; brother-in-law, Rich Forest.

No prior calling. Linda's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita's Church, 1008 Maple Drive, Webster, Monday 10AM. To live stream Linda's Funeral Mass please visit www.saintritawebster.org and click the Watch Live link at the top of the page. Interment, West Webster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, Florida Cancer Center or Hope Health Care Hospice.

Published in The News-Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
